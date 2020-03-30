The Debate
Coronavirus: Fear Of Widespread Hunger Looms Large As Zimbabwe Enters 21-day Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Zimbabwe announced a nationwide lockdown with effect from March 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus but the decision has raised fears of widespread hunger.

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe announced a nationwide lockdown with effect from March 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus but the decision has raised fears of widespread hunger in a country full of low-income households. Melanie Robinson, the UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, has urged people to remain calm and abide by the law, calling it is necessary to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

In December last year, the World Food Programme (WFP) had warned that Zimbabwe is facing its worst hunger crisis in a decade with half of the population having food insecurity. WFP spokesperson Bettina Luescher had highlighted that eight of Zimbabwe’s 59 districts have acute malnutrition rates of over five per cent.

“The crisis is being exacerbated by a dire shortage of currency, runaway inflation, mounting unemployment, lack of fuel, prolonged power outages and large-scale livestock losses,” said Luescher.

Soaring prices

Now the decision of a 21-day lockdown could further worsen the situation at a time when millions of people are already struggling with soaring food prices and stagnant salaries. In a series of tweets, Timmo Olkkonen, Head of the delegation to the European Union to Zimbabwe, said that the delegation is supporting Zimbabwe’s health sector through the agencies of the United Nations.

Zimbabwe has reported seven confirmed cases of coronavirus and a 30-year-old broadcaster Zororo Makamba has died from the infection.

