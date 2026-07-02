Russia Turns To India For Petrol As Ukraine Strikes Trigger Fuel Crisis

New Delhi: In a rare reversal for one of the world's largest energy exporters, Russia has begun importing gasoline from India to tackle worsening domestic fuel shortages caused by repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries and energy infrastructure.

According to industry sources cited by Reuters, Russia has already started receiving gasoline shipments from India via sea routes. At least 60,000 metric tonnes of petrol have been dispatched, with two tankers carrying between 30,000 and 40,000 metric tonnes each currently en route to Russian ports.

The imports come as fuel shortages spread across several Russian regions, leading to long queues at filling stations, fuel rationing, and record-high gasoline prices.

The shortages have been largely attributed to sustained Ukrainian drone strikes that have damaged refineries, fuel depots, and other critical energy infrastructure, significantly reducing Russia's refining capacity.

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Russia is reportedly looking to import around 400,000 metric tonnes of gasoline every month from multiple suppliers, including India and neighbouring Belarus, to stabilise domestic fuel supplies. Belarus has already increased its rail exports of fuel to Russia in recent weeks.

President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the fuel shortage and said the government is taking steps to address the crisis. Russia's parliament has also approved amendments to the country's tax code aimed at subsidising fuel imports and easing pressure on the domestic market.

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The development marks a significant shift in energy trade, with Russia-traditionally a major exporter of refined petroleum products-now relying on imports to meet domestic demand.