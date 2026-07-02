Russian Overnight Missile And Drone Strikes on Kyiv Injures 16, Hits Residential Buildings

Kyiv: Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles ​overnight, injuring five as they hit residential ‌buildings and triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, ​said the hotel roof was on ​fire. Pictures posted online showed a fire burning ⁠out of control at the top of ​the building on the central Shevchenko Boulevard.

In a ​later post on Telegram, Klitschko said Kyiv also came under ballistic missile attack, with five people injured in ​one of the central districts. Multiple explosions were ​heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

People were trapped in ‌a ⁠damaged nine-storey residential building and a roof of another high-rise apartment building was on fire, Klitschko added.

Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed ​residents crowding ​into underground ⁠stations.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight ​attack on the country was likely ​and ⁠said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin, which he visited for the start of ⁠Ireland's six-month ​term in charge of ​the rotating presidency of the EU.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people to remain in shelters as missiles entered airspace. Subsequent explosions occurred shortly before 2 a.m., leading to an emergency response for a collapsed nine-story apartment building.

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Firefighters battled blazes in multiple districts, with five medical staff reported injured. This strike coincided with Ukraine's intensified drone attacks on Moscow and its efforts to target Russian supply lines, aiming to pressure Russia to end the war.