Russian Overnight Missile And Drone Strikes on Kyiv Injures 16, Hits Residential Buildings
Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight with drones and missiles, injuring five and striking residential buildings and a hotel. Mayor Klitschko reported multiple explosions, a fire on a hotel roof, and people trapped in damaged structures.
- World News
- 2 min read
Kyiv: Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, injuring five as they hit residential buildings and triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire. Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building on the central Shevchenko Boulevard.
In a later post on Telegram, Klitschko said Kyiv also came under ballistic missile attack, with five people injured in one of the central districts. Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.
People were trapped in a damaged nine-storey residential building and a roof of another high-rise apartment building was on fire, Klitschko added.
Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.
Advertisement
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin, which he visited for the start of Ireland's six-month term in charge of the rotating presidency of the EU.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people to remain in shelters as missiles entered airspace. Subsequent explosions occurred shortly before 2 a.m., leading to an emergency response for a collapsed nine-story apartment building.
Advertisement
Firefighters battled blazes in multiple districts, with five medical staff reported injured. This strike coincided with Ukraine's intensified drone attacks on Moscow and its efforts to target Russian supply lines, aiming to pressure Russia to end the war.
In related developments, Russia's Foreign Ministry cautioned the U.S. about its military aid to Ukraine, warning it could result in "unforeseen consequences" for regional stability. Zakharova criticized Zelenskyy for his remarks regarding Belarus, indicating a tense diplomatic climate amidst ongoing conflict.