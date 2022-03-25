Amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Belarus' authoritarian leader has warned that the deployment of a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine could trigger a World War. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a major ally to Russia, slammed a Polish proposal to deploy Western forces in the war-ridden country and said that situation is ‘very tense’. President Lukashenko on Thursday took notice of the Polish administration’s call for the Western forces and noted that it could start World War III.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, slammed Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying “it will mean World War III”. Speaking about the war situation at hand, he said “The situation is very serious and very tense”. The comments from the Belarus President come after officials from the United States and NATO claimed that the Russian ally could soon join the Kremlin's forces in the full-fledged war on the eastern European country.

Furthermore, Lukashenko's comment also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement at the start of the invasion of Ukraine where he warned against “consequences you have never seen in your history” to the world. He had said that any foreign interference with Moscow's military action would trigger a heavy response from Moscow. Earlier, several European countries as well as the West had issued sanctions against both Russia and its ally Belarus in an attempt to stop their offence on Ukraine.

Australia imposes sanctions on Lukashenko

Meanwhile, Australia on Friday issued sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, citing his country’s continuous strategic support to Russia and its military forces. The sanctions were placed on Lukashenko along with 22 Russians including senior editors from organisations such as Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront. The Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed the Government of Belarus and said that the country was an ally to Russia’s assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Speaking on the sanctions on Lukashenko's family, the statement read, "We are also placing sanctions on his son Viktor Lukashenko, who previously held senior national security roles in the Belarussian Government, and his wife Galina Lukashenko, the First Lady of Belarus."

Attacking the Belarus government, the Australian ministry said, "it has allowed Russia to fire ballistic missiles from Belarus into Ukraine, enabled the transport of Russian military personnel, heavy weapons and tanks into Ukraine, provided refuelling points in Belarus for Russian military aircraft and stored Russian weapons and military equipment." Placing the strong sanctions, Australia reiterated its "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the people of Ukraine.

