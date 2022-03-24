Russia's Ally Belarus May Join Moscow's Forces In War Against Ukraine Soon: Report

Bolstering Vladimir Putin's military offensive in Ukraine, Russia's ally Belarus could soon join the Kremlin's forces in the full-fledged war on the eastern European country, CNN reported citing officials from the United States and NATO. Primarily quoting sources from the Belarus opposition, media reports have claimed that thousands of forces from Minsk are being prepared to be deployed and are headed to land in Kyiv any time in the upcoming 'few days'.

"Putin needs support. Anything would help," NATO personnel told CNN.

In addition, a NATO intelligence official has alleged that the Belarusian government has been 'preparing the environment to justify a Belarusian offensive against Ukraine'. The update surfaced a month after Belarus amended its laws allowing the country to host both Russian forces and nuclear weapons permanently.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 28

Amid fierce resistance put forth by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and unrelenting military advancements by Russian troops, experts do not perceive the end of the war anytime soon. However, as the war on Ukraine has entered its 28th day, an UK intelligence report revealed that Putin's forces are witnessing sturdy combat operations due to which the invasion of Ukraine appears to be a far-fetched goal.

In fact, the Mayor of the capital city of Kyiv's suburb Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn has said that the Ukrainian troops, territorial defence and even police are in '80 % control of our city' while adding that the active phase of the Russian invasion shall conclude by the end of April. Also, there are reports suggesting that Kremlin forces have stalled their military advancement in many areas.

"Russian forces advancing on the city from the northeast have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the northwest have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance," Ukraine's Defence Ministry's statement stated.

It is pertinent to mention that NATO has estimated that approximately 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. However, on the other hand, Ukraine has disclosed minimal information on the casualties of Ukrainian troops, although Zelenskyy claimed two weeks ago that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died.