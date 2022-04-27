Belarus Voices Objection Against West's Hesitancy To Include Minsk In Russia-Ukraine Talk

Amid the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, Belarus has expressed dissatisfaction with Western nations' opposition to Minsk's participation in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Anatoly Glaz said on state television, “The West does not want to involve Belarus in the process of reaching an agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine,” ZN.UA reported.

Further, the comment of Glaz came after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko remarked on April 7 that Russia-Ukraine talks cannot take place without Minsk's participation. Belarus' viewpoint must be voiced during these discussions, according to Lukashenko, because Belarus has been "dragged into this by countries including the West." According to media reports, he went on to say that without Belarus, the two nations would be unable to sign an agreement.

In addition to this, Belarus' President stated that he has been "convinced" that the Russian government is aware of Belarus' position. He even added that Belarus' stance had been communicated to the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministries, and that both institutions had been requested to carry it out. It is worth noting that the peace talks between Russia's and Ukraine's delegations began on February 28, four days after Russia commenced a military operation against Ukraine.

Apart from this, as per a ZN.UA report, it should be highlighted that Russia insists on Belarus' participation as a signatory to the future deal with Ukraine as a guarantor state.

Belarus said that its Army has been preparing to respond to a possible assault from Western

Furthermore, previously, Belarus has said that its Army has been preparing to respond to a possible assault from Western neighbours. Belarus' State Secretary of the Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, declared that if Western nations attack Minsk, they would suffer damage and devastation to their own country. He also asserted that the number of troops, military equipment, and armament in neighbouring countries had grown significantly.

According to media reports, neighbouring Western nations are upgrading their military infrastructures, Volfovich claimed. He also indicated that military aircraft flights near the Belarusian border are becoming more frequent and that large funds are being allocated to the defence industry from budgets.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also presented a list of nations that are hostile to his nation earlier this month. The list, which includes European countries such as Germany and France, was published on the nation's National Internet Portal. The list includes all members of the European Union as well as 12 additional nations. It is worth mentioning that Belarus has also been sanctioned by a number of nations for assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Twitter/@BelarusMFA)