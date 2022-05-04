Bulgaria Passes Resolution To Provide Vital Assistance To War-torn Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight, the Bulgarian Parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution to provide humanitarian, financial and military-technical, assistance to the war-torn country. In addition, it also decided to repair Ukrainian military equipment in Bulgaria. 'We Continue the Change' proposed the draft resolution, which was approved by a vote of 200-16 with one abstention, Bulgarian News Agency (BNA) reported. 'We Continue the Change', is an electoral alliance in Bulgaria led by a former caretaker Economy and a Finance Minister. It formed a coalition government in Bulgaria in December 2021.

All four parties in the government coalition, as well as the former ruling GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), backed the resolution. However, the Nationalist Vazrazhdane Partry (NVP) chose to vote against the resolution. As per the resolution, Bulgaria vowed to continue to support Ukraine's EU membership aspirations and provide assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict. It also pledged to bolster energy cooperation in general and especially the provision of electricity and natural gas.

Bulgaria to repair Ukraine's military equipment at military-industrial factories

The draft resolution further stated that the country will repair Ukraine's military equipment in Bulgarian military-industrial factories, while humanitarian aid, including medicines, clothing, and food, would be provided on a regular basis. As per the BNA, assistance to Ukraine has been a sensitive topic for the ruling coalition, with the power-sharing Socialist party stating repeatedly that they would leave the coalition if the cabinet approves the military assistance. 'Continue the Change' representatives stated that they are willing to modify their proposal in order to avoid inflaming the Socialists and jeopardising the coalition.

Resolution ultimately passed after five hours of debate

The matter was reportedly reviewed at a coalition partners meeting late Tuesday night, but no headway toward a single decision was made. Meanwhile, protesters outside the Parliament building rallied against military aid to Ukraine as MPs arrived for their morning session on Wednesday. The protest was organized under the slogan - "To protect peace and Bulgaria's neutrality!" However, supporters of the opposing viewpoint rallied in support of providing military aid to Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon after five hours of debates. Furthermore, Bulgaria along with Romania has also decided to assist in identifying individuals who have committed war crimes in war-torn Ukraine.