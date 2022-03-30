Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran recently announced their latest song Bam Bam and revealed that they will be performing their much-loved song at 'Concert For Ukraine'. The duo recently shared glimpses of them performing the song at the concert after a video of their performance created a huge buzz online.

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed at the charity event to show support to Ukrainians impacted by the continuing Russian aggression, set up to help collect funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal. Watch the duo performing their hit number Bam Bam on stage while their fans cheer them with joy.

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran perform live at 'Concert for Ukraine'

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed their song Bam Bam for the first time at 'Concert for Ukraine' and garnered love from their fans. Through their Instagram handles, they even appealed to their fans to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for the people of Ukraine. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran also performed his other popular songs namely Perfect and Bad Habits while Cabello set the stage on fire with her performance of Coldplay’s Fix You. According to a report by ET Canada, the event, Resorts World Arena, brought in £12.2 million for The DEC to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Camila Cabello also addressed the crowd by thanking them for being a part of the fundraiser while urging them to donate. She said, "We’re all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people of Ukraine. Thank you so much for being part of this super important fundraiser and please donate anything you can."

During the time when the concert was announced, Camila Cabello opened up about the Ukraine-Russia war and stated how she was heartbroken by watching the people of Ukraine. She even urged her fans to join hands and come out in support of them and arrange for funds. As stated by Sky News, she mentioned, "My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can."

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello