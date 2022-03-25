It has been a month since the Russia-Ukraine war began and the crisis does not seem to be ending anytime soon. Amid the Russian invasion, a fierce resistance is being put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's servicemen. Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country amid the war and other millions have stayed back to fight for their homeland.

The entire world has been working towards providing the war-hit nation with aid. While many fundraisers have been initiated in the past month, Ed Sheeran and a team of singers are all set to host a concert named Concert For Ukraine in Birmingham, England. As the concert is due on March 9, Ukrainian band Antytila recently expressed their wish to join the concert remotely in a video message addressed to Ed Sheeran. As per New York Post, the video has reached Ed Sheeran's representatives, but the singer has not responded yet.

Ukrainian band Antytila's video

A video message is being widely surfaced online, in which the members of Ukrainian band Antytila expressed their wish to join the Concert For Ukraine in Birmingham remotely. They shared a video on their social media handles addressing Ed Sheeran and mentioned how they are currently defending their country by fighting against the Russian troops. The band said, "Hello Ed, greetings from Kyiv! We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila - one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers. We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this."

The band members further quipped, "Today we learned about your charity concert fir Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyuv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely. Our band will play our music in Kyuv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."

In the end, they talked about the power of music and said they do not mind singing under bombing. They said, "We are not affraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us. So, on March 29, we are ready."

How did the Russians ever think these people could be conquered, my god. pic.twitter.com/w2OkEBAacP — Rina (@rinanpakkala) March 24, 2022

More about Concert For Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine will take place on March 29, 2022, in Birmingham, England. The concert is a charity event to help the people of Ukraine amid the war. Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabelo, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol, and Emeli Sande are among the musicians who are set to perform at the concert.

Image: Twitter/@rinanpakkala/AP