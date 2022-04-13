Cannes Film Festival To Host ‘Ukraine Day’ To Support Country's Film Industry Amid War

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted for over a month and several actors, popular celebrities and film festivals have shown their solidarity with Ukraine during this tough time. The upcoming Cannes Film Festival will host a special Ukraine Day on May 21, 2022, in support of the war-torn country's film industry. The special event will be attended by 35 filmmakers and industry professionals, as per a report by Deadline.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 to host Ukraine Day

The publication reported that Cannes Film Festival 2022 will hold a special Ukraine Day in honour of the Ukrainian film industry. The fee will also be waived for Ukraine’s national pavilion for this year's event and the committee is also in touch with the European Commission, to ensure the safety of the delegation of 35 industry professionals and filmmakers. The event is said to kickstart with Ukraine taking centre stage within the Producers Network initiative and will include six producers. Apart from this, the Cannes Film Festival's showcase Goes To Cannes will also incorporate Ukrainian documentaries that are still in the production stage and a work in progress. The delegates arriving from Ukraine will also receive 'partial reimbursement' for their travel and stay, according to Deadline.

Cannes ban Russian delegation

The Cannes Film Festival released a statement in which they mentioned they would not welcome any Russian delegations to the festival unless the 'war of assault' on Ukrainians comes to an end, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They mentioned that would not allow Russian delegations and anyone related to the Russian government to attend the film festival. The statement read-

"As the world has been hit by a heavy crisis in which a part of Europe finds itself in a state of war, the Festival de Cannes wishes to extend all its support to the people of Ukraine and all those who are in its territory. However modest as it is, we join our voices with those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders. Our thoughts go out in particular to the Ukrainian artists and film industry professionals, as well as their families whose lives are now in danger. There are those whom we’ve never met, and those whom we’ve come to know and welcomed to Cannes, who came with works that say much about Ukraine’s history and the present. During this winter of 2022, the Festival de Cannes has entered its preparation phase. Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government."

