As the highly-awaited Cannes Film Festival will soon be conducted, they recently lent their support to Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine war. They issued a statement announcing the ban on Russian delegation as well as everyone connected to the Russian government to its 2022 edition in May.

On the other hand, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Disney and others have also stood for Ukraine and halted the release of their upcoming movies in Russia. Even the European Film Academy was recently added to the list boycotting the Russian cinema. Here's all you need to know.

Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations

The statement read, "As the world has been hit by a heavy crisis in which a part of Europe finds itself in a state of war, the Festival de Cannes wishes to extend all its support to the people of Ukraine and all those who are in its territory. However modest as it is, we join our voices with those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders. Our thoughts go out in particular to the Ukrainian artists and film industry professionals, as well as their families whose lives are now in danger. There are those whom we’ve never met, and those whom we’ve come to know and welcomed to Cannes, who came with works that say much about Ukraine’s history and the present. During this winter of 2022, the Festival de Cannes has entered its preparation phase. Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government. However, we would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine. Among them are artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine. Loyal to its history that started in 1939 in resistance to the fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression and injustices, for the main purpose to defend peace and liberty."

On the other hand, even European Film Academy joined the others in a global boycott of Russian films and announced the same through a statement released on Tuesday which read that they have "joined the massive global sanctions currently in effect against Russia and fully supports the call of the Ukrainian Film Academy to boycott Russian film.”

Image: Instagram/@festivaldecannes