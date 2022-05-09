Celine Dion Offers Tribute To 'courageous' Moms In Ukraine Via Heartfelt Mother's Day Post

French Canadian singer Celine Dion has made the entire world groove to her soulful tracks. Her song My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film Titanic is still fresh in the hearts of the audience.

As the entire world celebrated mother's day on 8th May 2022, to honour the selfless service and contributions of a mother, Celine Dion took to her social media handles and shared glimpses of her mother's day celebrations with her sons. Along with sharing the photo, the renowned singer talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and honoured all the 'courageous' moms in the world.

Celine Dion pays tribute to all the 'courageous' moms in the world

On Sunday, Celine Dion took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her mother's day celebrations with her children. In the photo, Dion is seen posing with her three children, including René-Charles Angélil, and twins Nelson- Eddy Angélil. Four of them were all smiles as they posed for a picture in front of a table with a small cake on it.

Celine in her post also applauded all mothers, especially the ones fighting for their children's lives in Ukraine for their bravery. She also revealed that she feels very fortunate to be with her kids . She wrote in the caption, "I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life."

Further wishing everyone on the account of mother's day and calling all the mothers 'courageous', Celine wrote, "These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…".

Here, take a look at the post-

Celine Dion pens a sweet note on her son's birthday

On her son Rene-Charles' birthday, the Canadian singer penned a special note and wrote, "René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life…" She further added, "Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand".

Here, take a look at the post-

