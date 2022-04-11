China Calls For Probe Into Attack At Kramatorsk Railway Station In Ukraine Amid Brutal War

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues to escalate, China on Monday called for an investigation into the Kramatorsk railway station attack in Donetsk People's Republic. Reportedly, the Russian troops shelled the railway station on April 8, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 100. Speaking about the incident, the Chinese Foreign Minister's spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that the truth and cause of the incident must be investigated. He also went on to say that humanitarian issues should not be politicised, and any "allegations must be based on facts," the Global Times reported.

In an Instagram post last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian invaders attacked the Kramatorsk railway station where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated. He also noted that Russian forces are cynically eliminating the civilian population as "they lack the strength and fortitude to stand up to Ukraine on the battlefield." Condemning the attack, United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had stated that she is appalled by the horrific reports of Russian rocket attacks on civilians at Kramatorsk railway station in Eastern Ukraine. "The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account," she wrote on Twitter.

China refuses to act as Ukraine's security guarantor

Meanwhile, last week, China stated that it is "not likely" for Beijing to act as Ukraine's security guarantor. However, Beijing will still stand in support of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. This comes after France agreed to act as Ukraine's security guarantor, making Paris essentially compelled to give military support in case of an attack by Russia. Shortly after France committed to serving as Ukraine's security guarantor, Chinese strategist Andrew KP Leung criticised the countries that pledged to provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

Ukraine thanks China for expressing solidarity with civilian victims

It should be mentioned here that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, last week, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims. Kuleba also stated that he along with Yi shares the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no sign of ending and entered its 47th day on Monday.

Image: AP