Russia's offensive in Ukraine has impacted the children of Russian origin in Denmark. Child Rights group Save the Children has claimed that school children of Russian origin get bullied by their classmates in Denmark, TV2 reported. One of the schools where Russian students face bullying is Bankagerskolen in Horsens, Denmark.

Save the Children senior adviser Jon Kristian Lange highlighted that even though they do not know the exact numbers, however, they believe that numbers are going to grow. Lange mentioned that the small children have expressed fear that someone will play them when they reach the office in the morning. Jon Kristian Lange has called it a "big problem" and added that children are afraid of going to school and claim to have a "stomachache," as per the TV2 report.

Save the Children receives calls from concerned parents

Furthermore, Save the Children informed that they have received phone calls from concerned parents and they plan to raise awareness about the issue in schools and institutions. Lola Moldrup Hansen, a teacher at the school has insisted that they have witnessed many episodes of girl being called as "Russian spy" or "Putin's friend," as per the news report. Save the Children have advised parents to be alert when they talk about war and the Russian forces. Save the Children senior adviser Jon Kristian Lange emphasized that online hatred directed against Russians spreads quickly into the school yard. The development comes as the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military action against Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for Day 22, the Ukraine Defence Ministry has claimed that Moscow's troops continue to destroy TV and radio signals. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the Russian soldiers continue to target information space which include cyberattacks. The Defence Ministry added that the Russian troops continue to target infrastructure by rocket bomb strikes. It further added that Russian troops have been unsuccessful in carrying out the ground operation.

Ukraine claims nearly 14000 Russian troops have lost their lives

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday 17 March, claimed that nearly nearly 14000 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of Russia's attack against Ukraine. According to Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 444 tanks, 1435 combat armoured vehicles, 201 artillery systems, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 86 aircrafts, 108 helicopters. 3 ships/boats, 60 fuel tanks, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles operational-tactical level, 10 special equipments and 864 vehicles of Russia have been destroyed.

Image: AP/Unsplash