Erdogan Dials Putin, Calls For Building On Progress Made In Istanbul Peace Talks With Kyiv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone chat in which they addressed the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict. President Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart for the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and former US Marine Trevor Reed in Turkey on April 27, which was coordinated and overseen by the National Intelligence Organization.

The Turkish leader also emphasized the importance of Turkey's mediation in the exchange, emphasizing the country's commitment to peace, dialogue, and cooperation, as well as its mediation mission, according to a tweet from the Turkish government. The tweet read, "President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The exchange which took place yesterday between Russia and the US in Türkiye and the latest developments with regard to the war in Ukraine were discussed during the call."

Erdogan stated that intelligence units should maintain close cooperation and communication, as "doing so will contribute to minimizing humanitarian disasters and fostering an environment of stability in the region." He also claimed that Turkey "stands ready" to take the lead in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and mediating on a route to peace.

In conversations with Putin, Turkey's leader stressed his intention to restore long-term peace in the region as quickly as possible, building on the momentum established at the Istanbul negotiations. He went on to say that Ankara would "dedicately and genuinely continue its efforts to resolve the problem between its two neighbors and restore peace."

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia Ukraine war has now entered its 64th day, with Vladimir Putin warning West and other nations not to meddle in Moscow's actions in Kyiv or face a "lightning-fast" response from the Kremlin. Moreover, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine.

Furthermore, two months into the conflict, five million Ukrainians have fled their country, with millions more internally displaced as a result of the fighting. Russia, on the other hand, has denied the allegations of war crimes, claiming that the invasion was a "special military operation" aimed at liberating Ukraine.

