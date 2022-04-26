Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will continue to do everything it can to help achieve long-term peace in Ukraine. The Turkish leader also reiterated his suggestion to hold a meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul. In addition, Erdogan also emphasised the significance of a cease-fire and the smooth operation of humanitarian corridors.

"Erdogan proposed taking the Istanbul process to the level of leaders, a crucial threshold in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations," the Turkish president's office said in a statement, The AP reported. During the conversation, President Erdogan also stated that it is in the common interest to maintain the positive momentum gained in the Istanbul negotiations to pave the path for peace. The talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian armed forces of committing war crimes.

Mariupol fully liberated, no military activities taking place there: Putin tells Erdogan

In response to Erdogan's concern over the situation in Mariupol, Russian President Putin stated that the city had been liberated and that no military activities were taking place there. The Kremlin said in a statement that the Kyiv authorities should accept political responsibility for the Ukrainian servicemen and militants of nationalist battalions stranded in the Azovstal plant's complex and, guided by humanitarian considerations, compel them to lay down their arms. Kremlin further asserted that prisoners of war are guaranteed life, medical care and treatment as per international legal standards.

Erdogan hopes to bring Putin and Zelenskyy to negotiating table

Earlier on Sunday, April 24, Erdogan spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during which the latter stressed the need for the immediate "evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and also an immediate exchange of blocked troops." Meanwhile, the Turkish President hoped to bring both Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table in an attempt to end the war. Amid the current humanitarian catastrophe, Ankara has been delicately balancing its relations with both of its allies - Kyiv and Moscow. Notably, Turkey has been treading a diplomatic tightrope between allies Russia and Ukraine since the war began on February 24.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 62nd day on Tuesday, April 26. Since the onset of war, the delegation of both countries has held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Ukraine of preparing provocations to blame Moscow and its armed forces.

Image: AP