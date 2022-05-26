Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Estonian President Alar Karis stated that it is "naive" to consider Russia as part of Europe's security framework rather than a threat to the continent. He made this remark at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Russia, which has started a full-scale war to conquer Ukraine, does not want to take responsibility for peace and stability in Europe but aims to undermine said stability and security. Therefore, Russia is now a threat to European security architecture," he noted, ERR News reported.

The Estonian President further stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine indicates Russia's desire to undermine North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) and the transatlantic security axis' roles in ensuring European security. "Russian aggression leaves no choice for NATO – a stronger alliance deterrence in the Baltics and Poland is inevitable and self-evident," Karis added. He also went on to say that Estonia has always advocated for NATO's expansion policy. "We have been in the same situation with the countries wishing to join the EU and we know how important it is to support friends on the difficult reform path. Concrete actions and greater ambition from the EU are also needed," Karis remarked.

Estonia vows to assist Ukraine in reconstructing Zhytomyr oblast

Meanwhile, earlier in May, the Estonian government pledged to aid war-torn Ukraine in reconstructing the Zhytomyr oblast. On May 6, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that her country would provide all possible assistance to Ukraine to reconstruct the Zhytomyr area. In addition, Liimets stated that Estonia has a thorough understanding of Ukraine's needs and is prepared to assist based on the information gathered, Interfax reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its third month. Meanwhile, many countries across the world have come in support of Ukraine and imposed several sanctions against Russia since it launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to revoke visa-free travel for Russian citizens. The move was described as mandatory by Zelenskyy given the unabated Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP