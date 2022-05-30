Estonian President Calls For Europe's Unity To Ensure Ukraine's Victory Against Russia

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, Estonian President Alar Karis claimed that Ukraine's victory against Russia will not be far if Europe manages to stay united. Karis responded to allegations that Germany and France were doing too little to help Ukraine by stating that large countries take time to transform. The Estonian President also referred to a meme which was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnik on May 26.

"I have seen the meme of a slow-moving snail with a single cartridge glued to its shell. While the important thing is that it's moving in the right direction. Germany has made major changes, and I believe it will not reverse course now and go back to the cautious country that it was," Karis told ERR News, adding that appearances are one thing and reality another. Meanwhile, he further stated that France has gone out of its way to assist Ukraine. "They agreed that cheap oil would be trickling in until the end of times back in Soviet days. But Germany has now turned, while it takes a long time to turn a big ship. I would not be too critical of Germany and France," he remarked.

“Deutsche Waffen für die Ukraine bereits unterwegs” 🤦‍♂️

Gerade von einem Regierungsmitglied aus Kyjiw per whatsapp zugeschickt bekommen. Tja. Russland darf den Krieg nicht gewinnen pic.twitter.com/giDldA20tv — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) May 25, 2022

Estonian President stresses significance of European unity

Karis also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's frequent telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that "some leaders believe that once the war is over, life would return to normal." The Estonian President emphasised the importance of European unity. He said that diplomacy will continue but it is debatable whether it should be conducted at such a high level. According to Karis, the outcome of the conflict would be determined by the military, humanitarian, and political help that the West can provide to war-torn Ukraine.

Russia is rather a threat than part of Europe's security framework: Estonia

Earlier, Estonian President Karis also stated that it is "naive" to consider Russia as part of Europe's security framework rather than a threat to the continent. He made this remark at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on May 25. "Russia, which has started a full-scale war to conquer Ukraine, does not want to take responsibility for peace and stability in Europe but aims to undermine said stability and security. Therefore, Russia is now a threat to European security architecture," he noted, ERR News reported.

Image: AP