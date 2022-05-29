Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine In 'tough' Defensive Position In Severodonetsk Says Kyiv

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
As the war in Ukraine showed no sign of cessation, Moscow has resorted to crowdsourcing to gather supplies for its troops stationed in its embattled neighbour. According to a New York Times report, Russia has collected food, clothes and military supplies for citizens and troops. As per sources of the publication, Russians have donated rubles to purchase drones, crutches and potatoes to be sent to the frontlines. This comes as the $66 billion military budget was reportedly "woefully inadequate" amid its large-scale "military operation."
As the war in Ukraine showed no sign of cessation, Moscow has resorted to crowdsourcing to gather supplies for its troops stationed in its embattled neighbour. According to a New York Times report, Russia has collected food, clothes and military supplies for citizens and troops. As per sources of the publication, Russians have donated rubles to purchase drones, crutches and potatoes to be sent to the frontlines. This comes as the $66 billion military budget was reportedly "woefully inadequate" amid its large-scale "military operation."
Russia’s defence ministry on Saturday claimed that troops have captured the strategically important city of Lyman and several other smaller towns and encircled Severodonetsk. The claims have however been denied by Ukraine. Meanwhile, the invading troops have increased the intensity of shelling in Luhansk.
On May 28, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the latest developments in the Donbas region, as the conflict in Ukraine's eastern regions continues to escalate.
The UK government said, "The Prime Minister said that the UK will continue to support the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces in their efforts to defend their homeland against this barbaric attack, including helping provide the equipment they need."
ANI
It was announced that Japan will contribute $1.7 million to help Ukraine transport humanitarian aid. According to Japan's national broadcaster NHK, the Japanese government cited an increased need for humanitarian aid as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24.
There are no active actions in Belarus near the border in the region next to Kyiv, as Chairman of Kyiv OVA, Oleksiy Kuleba suggests. He stated that they went on a border patrol with Andriy Nebytov, the chief of the Kyiv region's National Police and that they want to reassure that there is no action on the Belarusian side of the border.
As concerns mount due to the rising food crisis amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia is open to talking about options to allow Ukraine to resume grain supplies from seaports in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as the Kremlin suggests. Russia blocked Ukraine’s Black sea ports during the war, jeopardising the food supply for dependent countries. Nearly a third of the world's wheat is produced in Russia and Ukraine, which is also a big producer of fertilizer and a large exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Read more here
The head of the civil-military administration in the embattled Ukrainian, Oleksandr Striuk, on Saturday said that Ukrainian forces were in a "tough defensive position" in Severodonetsk as the fighting escalated. "A real battle can be heard in the main bus station area. Our military is in a tough defensive position. The city is being constantly shelled. The humanitarian headquarters that is located in the city was practically immobilized today, because it is not safe to move around the city, and the work of the headquarters was suspended," Struik said, as quoted by CNN
A referendum for occupied Kherson formally joining Russia will not be held until the war in Ukraine ceases, said Moscow-appointed deputy head of the area, Kirill Stremousov. "We will announce it later after a vote...but not today," the leader said, as quoted by CNN. He also stated that the Russian-backed administration is pressing ahead with plans to set up a new banking system in line with Moscow's provisions.