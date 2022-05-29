Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine In 'tough' Defensive Position In Severodonetsk Says Kyiv

The head of the civil-military administration in the embattled Ukrainian, Oleksandr Striuk, on Saturday said that Ukrainian forces were in a "tough defensive position" in Severodonetsk as the fighting escalated. "A real battle can be heard in the main bus station area. Our military is in a tough defensive position. The city is being constantly shelled. The humanitarian headquarters that is located in the city was practically immobilized today, because it is not safe to move around the city, and the work of the headquarters was suspended," Struik said, as quoted by CNN