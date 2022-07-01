EU Imported More Gas Via LNG From US Than Through Pipeline From Russia In June: IEA Chief

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union (EU) countries for the first time in history imported more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the United States than pipeline gas from Russia. This was declared by Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA). "The drop in Russian supply calls for efforts to reduce EU demand to prepare for a tough winter," he wrote on Twitter. According to the data shared by him, the volume of US LNG shipments to Europe in June amounted to around 5 billion cubic metres, whereas, the amount of natural gas imported from Russia decreased marginally.

Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced its gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries by 28.9% to 65.6 billion cubic meters in the first 5.5 months of 2022. However, in certain cases, this happened due to circumstances beyond the control of the holding, the TASS news agency reported. Additionally, according to Gazprom, the company is unable to pump gas via Poland using the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline due to Russian embargoes imposed against several foreign energy firms.

Gazprom suspended gas supply to several firms in Europe

Meanwhile, the annual scheduled technical works on the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines were completed in May and June with a total halt of gas pumping. Earlier in April, Gazprom also announced that it had completely suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and the Polish firm PGNiG due to non-payment in rubles on time. On May 21, it was reported that the supply of Russian gas to the Finnish state energy company Gasum was also halted for the same reason. Further, the deliveries were also stopped to the Danish Orsted, the Dutch GasTerra and Shell Energy Europe.

EU approves new gas storage law amid concern over further cut-offs by Russia

It is significant to mention here that the EU energy ministers have also approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in as many as 12 EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

