Russia-Ukraine War: Fire Breaks Out In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region

IMAGE: AP
A large-scale fire has broken out at an industrial plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescue teams have been leading response for almost 2 hours, President Zelenskyy's official advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko informed on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
Russia's invading troops have bombed and destroyed more than 145 cultural heritages of Ukraine and have committed more than 400 crimes, Kyiv has claimed.
The most affected were religious buildings - occupiers destroyed or damaged 145 such buildings.
As many as 16 million Ukrainians that have fled the ongoing war in their country are now in dire need of humanitarian assistance and protection, according to UN.
According to a number of humanitarian organizations, millions of Ukrainians suffer from an acute shortage of shelter, food and water.
Ukraine on Saturday warned of a threat of escalation on the border with Belarus, and summoned an emergency meeting of the city's military and officials to develop an action plan for response. Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi, in a Facebook post, claimed that the military threat has been suspected to emerge near Ukrainian city of Lviv. Belarusian military might launch an offensive and also possibly impose a blockade of export routes.
"In each district of the city, we will create a defense headquarters and conduct additional training for members of the volunteer formations of territorial defense forces," Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi said.
In his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the truth about the war to be spread. "In many cities in the rear there is a feeling of relaxation now, but the war is not over, its cruelty is increasing in some places, and it cannot be forgotten," said Ukraine's leader. "Therefore, help the army, help volunteers, help everyone who was left alone at this time. Spread the truth about the war and about the crimes of the occupiers." Furthermore he added, "No matter how difficult it is for us today, we must remember that there will be tomorrow. And tomorrow should bring maximum benefit to Ukraine – everyone should do absolutely everything possible for this."
Russia's Foreing ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Sunday launched a scathing attack on NATO, saying that BRICS member states have full sovereignty, own foreign political interests and priorities unlike the European Union or NATO. "Mutual respect and mutual benefit are the foundation for dialogue and development within BRICS," she said. "Our association does not have any intra-bloc discipline, or restrictions on contacts with other participants in international communication," Russia's MFA spokeswoman iterated.
"BRICS has never set itself in opposition to anyone and consistently speaks for creating a more just, not pseudo-democratic, but a truly democratic and multipolar world order based on international law and a pragmatic balance of interests. BRICS does not have a 'hegemon' that forces its interests on the others. The agenda is built based on the interests of all members of the group."
Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that the war with Russia "is not over." During his nightly address, Ukraine's president said that the violence across Ukrainian cities "is only increasing, and it cannot be forgotten. So be sure to help the army, help the volunteers, help everyone left alone at this time."
" No matter how difficult it is for us today, we must remember that there will be tomorrow. And tomorrow should bring maximum benefit to Ukraine – everyone should do absolutely everything possible for this," he added.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has suggested that the missiles launched by Russia that struck the capital on June 26, just days after EU leaders unanimously agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for membership may be "symbolic attack” in warning to West. Former commanding general of US Army forces in Europe, retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, also further connected the attack, as per Associated press saying, “The Russians are humiliating the leaders of the West."
Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.
Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency.
“Maintenance can reduce gas consumption by 10% to 15% ,” he told Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper and magazine publisher.
Mueller said residents and property owners need to use the 12 weeks before cold weather sets in to get ready. He said families should start talking now about “whether every room needs to be set at its usual temperature in the winter -- or whether some rooms can be a little colder.”
Source/Image: Associated Press
Demonstrators have flooded the streets of Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland to protest against Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. Dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, protesters chanted anti-Russia slogans asking Putin to stop the war. In an act of solidarity for the Ukrainian people, they also laid flowers in colour of Blue and Yellow across the street.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, staunch ally Russia's president Vladimir Putin, claims that Ukraine's forces have attempted to attack the military facilities on Belarusian territory. This, he said, happened three days ago. He warned that his country does not want to start a war with Ukraine, having earlier condemned the western arms supply.
Ukrainian forces have deterred several attempts of assaults, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post. The offensives were launched in the direction of Novomykhailivka, but Russian forces were pushed back, it said. "We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory!", the department said.
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces took control of an oil refinery on Lysychansk’s edge in recent days, but Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that fighting for the facility continued.
“Over the last day, the occupiers opened fire from all available kinds of weapons,” Haidai said Saturday on the Telegram messaging app.
Source: Associated Press
At least 40 buildings including apartments have been destroyed in the Donetsk region were from the Russian shelling on Saturday, Ukraine's police has informed. Cities that were targetted are cities of Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Avdiyivka, Chasiv Yar, the towns of Severny and Pivden, and the villages of Oleksandrivka, Kurdyumivka, Zhelanne, Tonenke, and Vozdvizhenka, the police said.
Ukrainian separatists backed by Russia said they have “completely” encircled the key city of Lysychansk in the eastern Luhansk region. “Today the Lugansk popular militia and Russian forces occupied the last strategic heights, which allows us to confirm that Lysychansk is completely encircled,” Andrei Marotchko, a spokesman for the separatist forces, told the TASS news agency.
Russian forces destroyed five Ukrainian army command posts in the Donbas and in the Mykolaiv region with high-precision weapons and also struck three storage sites in the Zaporizhzhia region, the defence ministry said.
Notably, the mayor of Ukrainian city Mykolaiv has warned residents to stay in their shelters as powerful explosions rock the city.
According to head of the local administration, Dmytro Zhivytsky, Russian troops began fire at 9am on July 1 and within 24 hours, an estimated 270 projectiles of "various calibres" were spotted in the Sumy region leading to destruction.
Poland on Friday announced that it will suspend special benefits for Ukrainian refugees residing in the country for more than four months amid the ongoing war in Kyiv. Speaking to a national publication Rzeczpospolita, Polish Deputy Interior Minister and Commissioner for Refugees Pawel Szefernaker said, July 1 was the last day for Ukrainian refugees to avail of the $9 per day allotment for food and accommodation, the move that was taken to encourage more people to "adapt in the country." He added, "We are convinced that many (Ukrainian refugees) in Poland are capable of becoming independent and adapting."
The official explained that the step taken by Warsaw is aimed at pushing more Ukrainians "to be active" and opt for jobs instead. "In our opinion, four months of full protection is enough time to blend into the community and culture and adapt to the country," Szefernaker suggested. Poland, however, will make exceptions for those with disabilities, pregnant women, and families with many children.
Warsaw has remained one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine among European countries since the inception of the Russian invasion. Apart from providing Ukraine with more than half of its military tank stockpile, Poland has also accepted and accommodated hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers ever since the war began. As per UN estimates, at least 1.5 million have remained in Poland out of the 4.3 million people passing through Polish territory.
Russia's Deputy Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, on Friday stated that stripping off Moscow's permanent membership in the Security Council will only be possible if the organisation "was disbanded and created anew." Speaking in a live interview with Soloviev TV, Polyanskiy reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of trying to "stir up" the UNSC member states. The Russian envoy claimed that the Kyiv leadership is trying to inject newer angles into the issues that the UNSC members are "growing increasingly tired of."
"The UN officials have provided due clarification...this is total nonsense," Polyanskiy retorted, as quoted by TASS.
"Both Zelenskyy and Ukrainian envoy to the UN (Serhiy Kyslytsya) and wasting their breath claiming that time to time that Russia has no right to this (UNSC) seat...," Polyanskiy said.
Four were killed and at least 12 injured in one day in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, said region's Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko while adding that a civilian injured in an attack in Luhansk Oblast had later died in Bakhmut.
At least 35 nations have demanded to suspend Russia and Belarus to be suspended from international sports organizations, according to the joint statement signed by 25 EU countries and 10 non-European nations, including the US, Canada and Japan. Moreover, Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk on July 1 called to remove Russia and Belarusian representatives from the governing bodies of sports organizations. He also suggested to stop broadcasting international sports events in Russia.
Ukraine's office of the Prosecutor General on Saturday claimed that at least 344 children have been killed in the ex-Soviet nation since the war began on Feb 24.
"As of the morning of July 2, 2022, more than 984 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official data of the juvenile prosecutors, 344 children were killed and more than 640 children were injured," the official statement released on Telegram said. The statistic does not however include data from active war zones.
US has accused several companies and research institutes in China of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In its latest report, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) -an agency affiliated to the US Department of Commerce-added a total of 36 entities from around nine countries to its Entity List. Six out of the total were included specifically for their continued support to Putin’s War of Attrition. Apart from China, other countries which came under renewed scrutinty were UAE, Pakistan, Russia amongst others.
The list mentions all the entities who the department deems as conducting activities that could result in an increased risk of the diversion of exported, reexported and transferred items to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs. Since its initial publication, grounds for inclusion on the Entity List have expanded to activities sanctioned by the State Department and acts contrary to US national security and/or foreign policy interests, as per the State Department website. Notably, the latest edition also includes two Chinese names, which have been on the list since 2018 and have shown continued support to Kremlin troops, despite White House sanctions.
As of July 1, Ukraine's General Armed Forces stated that Russia has lost around 35,870 soldiers, 1,582 tanks among several other losses.
During the joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Moscow's forces have fired at least 3,000 missiles into Ukraine. Gahr and Zelenskyy had discussed further support for Kyiv amid the ongoing war.
Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian forces are trying to fend off Ukrainian advances near Kharkiv. Belarus has also reportedly extended mobilization training until June 9. It added that Russian forces were on the defensive near Sloviansk, as they continue to shell towards Kramatorsk.
US Department of defence or Pentagon has confirmed that vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes was the reason behind the Russian retreat from Snake Island after over four months of the war. Pentagon said on Friday that there is no credence to Russia claiming its withdrawal from Snake Island was a “gesture of goodwill.” A senior US Defence official stated that Russian forces left the island because “Ukrainians made it very hard for the Russians to sustain their operations there (and) made them very vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes", stated Kyiv Independent.
As Russia occupied some of the Ukrainian regions, the United States believes that Moscow's forces do not have sufficient forces to control Kherson Oblast. According to CNN, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the Kremlin “faces rising partisan activity in southern Ukraine,” posing a challenge to Russia’s attempts to control the region. As per the media outlet, another American official said Russia likely does not have sufficient forces in Kherson Oblast, especially considering its dedication of troops to Donbas.
Institute for the Study of War has stated that Kremlin might be preparing to mobilize the Russian economy to sustain the war. According to ISW, Kremlin proposed an amendment to introduce “special measures” requiring Russian businesses to “supply Russian special military and counterterrorist operations.” Kyiv Independent reported ISW suggesting that Russia is likely trying to directly merge the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into the Russian energy system, in contrast to previous Russian claims that the nuclear plant would sell electricity to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the missile strike in Odesa Oblast “terror against our people” as the Russian strike killed 21 people and injured dozens on Friday. During a briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelenskyy said the Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv “is not a random attack, but terror against our people”. Earlier, Russia shelled a residential tower and a recreational centre in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa which claimed several lives as the war continued unabated for over four months.