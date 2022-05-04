EU To Send Extra Military Weaponry To Moldova After Last Week's Attack

After Ukraine's eastern neighbour Moldova was targetted in a series of attacks in a pro-Russian territory, the European Union has decided to send additional military assistance to the country. President of the European Council, Charles Michel who is on his visit to Moldova committed on Wednesday to expand EU military help to Moldova. In a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Michel stated that they want to boost their support for Moldova this year by supplying extra military equipment to its armed forces.

European Council President further stated that the EU will also increase support in the fields of logistics and cyber defence and that the EU will attempt to provide Moldova with additional military-building capacities, but did not elaborate, according to media reports. He continued by stating that the EU stands fully behind Moldova and that it is their European obligation to assist and support the country, adding that the EU will assist Moldova in coping with the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Michel also claimed that they will continue to expand their collaboration with Moldova in order to move the country closer to the European Union.

Pro-war forces attacked Transnistria: Moldovan President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu added at the press conference that while Moldova has supplies in place for "pessimistic situations," however, they see no imminent risk right now. She went on to say that the pro-war forces attacked Transnistria and that they attempt to prevent such situations. Sandu also underlined Moldova's desire to join the European Union, following the submission of an application on March 3.

Just last week, blasts hit the security ministry and a Russian-owned radio tower in Moldova's separatist territory of Transnistria, as well as gunfire fired at a Russian munitions depot, which Moscow described as acts of terrorism. Since the war with Moldova in 1992, the separatist authorities have controlled the strip of land in the country, which has a population of roughly 470,00 people.

In the meanwhile, earlier, a Russian commander stated that the Kremlin's military aims to build a land corridor from southern Ukraine to Transnistria and Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to destabilize the region in order to justify military aggression. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has blamed the Western countries for dragging Moldova into their alliance.

Image: AP