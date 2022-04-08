European Commission Chief Says Considering Payments For Russian Gas In Rubles: Report

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate on its 44th day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reportedly stated that it was considering payment of Russian gas in rubles. According to Nexta, the European Commission said that it was considering the payment of Russian gas in Russian rubles ahead of the European Commission chief's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that all 'unfriendly countries' buying natural gas from the country would need to make their payment in rubles. The move by the Russian President attempts to increase the value of the Russian ruble which had seen sharp depreciation due to the West's sanctions.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen reportedly said that payment for natural gas in rubles will be considered to circumvent the sanctions. It is noteworthy that the ruble has climbed up in value to pre-war levels since its dramatic fall due to the impact of Western sanctions.

Earlier this week, Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, had said that it will pay for the Russian oil and gas imports in rubles in 2022 as it is “crucial” for Moscow’s economy which has been battered.

In a televised interview with the Belarus-1 channel, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said, “We have switched to settlements in rubles for energy. It is crucial. It is what we had been seeking for so long, that is not to make payments in dollars.” Paying in Russian rubles for the energy import is in fact “economically profitable for us”, said Golovchenko, adding that the Belarusian regime has “always fought for it.”

Zelenskyy to meet EU Commission chief today

Meanwhile, in a key development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today (April 8).

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen was confirmed by Ukrainian President's Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov on a nationwide telethon.

Notably, the visit of the EU Commission President to Kyiv was announced by the chief spokesperson of the EU Commission Eric Mamer and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Von der Leyen had earlier announced support for Kyiv in the ongoing war and had called on Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

