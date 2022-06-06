The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell has said that Russia is "directly responsible" for "any shortages in international trade in grains." He accused Russia of trying to blame the sanctions imposed by the EU for any shortage in international trade of grains and labelled it as "disinformation." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Josep Borrell stressed that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has halted the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat.

In a series of tweets, Josep Borrell emphasized that the EU's sanctions imposed against Russia are aimed to target Moscow's capacity to continue the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. He further stated that the sanctions do not target agricultural products and their transportation. He accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports which has resulted in tons of grain, like corn and wheat being trapped in Ukraine, which is one of the main world producers. Borrell reiterated European Union's support for Ukraine and added that they will continue to make efforts with other countries to address the consequences of war.

Wars of aggression cannot be permitted. EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue with the war. They do not target wheat. Agriculture products and their transport are explicitly excluded. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/BHF9eSDVz8 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 5, 2022

EU adopts sixth package of sanctions against Russia

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell underscored that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to end the military offensive in Ukraine and called for the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity. The statement of Borrell comes after the EU adopted the sixth package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. In the sixth package of sanctions, the EU banned the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia into the EU. In addition, a SWIFT ban has been announced for an additional three Russian and one Belarusian banks. Furthermore, the EU Council announced the suspension of broadcasting of three more Russian state-owned outlets - Rossiya RTR / RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International in the EU. Moreover, the EU has decided to impose sanctions against 18 entities and 65 individuals.

The EU has adopted new sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These include:



🚫 a ban on imports from Russia of oil, with limited exceptions

🚫 #SwiftBan on an additional 4 banks

🚫 suspension of broadcasting in the EU for 3 more state-owned outlets



More ⬇️ — EU Council (@EUCouncil) June 3, 2022

Putin claims Russia has not blocked Ukrainian grain export

Earlier on June 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has not hindered grain export from Ukraine. Speaking to Rossiya-1 TV Channel, Putin said that the grain can be transported through ports in the Black Sea and neighbouring nations. The Kremlin leader said that they "do not prevent" the export of Ukrainian grain. He further said that there are several ways to expert the grain via ports controlled by Ukraine after mine clearance. He even mentioned that the export of grain can be made through the Danube River, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Belarus. It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia for blocking the exports of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine.

Image: AP/Unsplash