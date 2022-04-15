France To Relocate Its Embassy From Lviv To Kyiv Amidst Ravaging War, Says FM Le Drian

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, France on Thursday said that their embassy in Ukraine will be shifted to the capital Kyiv from the western city of Lviv soon. The development comes after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba earlier on Thursday. The French embassy was shifted to Lviv earlier last month after the incessant military aggression by Russian troops escalated over the past few weeks. "This redeployment will take place very soon and will allow France to further deepen its support for Ukraine in all areas of its struggle against the aggression launched by Russia on 24 February," according to the statement released by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Сьогодні вдень 🇫🇷міністр Європи та закордонних справ Жан-Ів Ле Дріан провів телефонну розмову зі своїм українським 🇺🇦колегою Дмитром Кулебою.

Appreciating the decision, Kuleba assured the ministry of proferring its full support in the re-establishment of the embassy in Kyiv. Further during the conversation, Kuleba thanked his French counterpart for the support provided by France to Ukraine in the framework of investigations conducted by the Ukrainian authorities. The Ukrainian minister also lauded the efforts adopted by France in providing humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country, especially in the areas of food security, civil security and crisis management.

Spoke with my French counterpart @JY_LeDrian. Grateful to France for supporting the oil embargo on Russia at the level of the EU. Ukraine is convinced that this step needs to be taken as soon as possible. I highly appreciate France’s decision to return its ambassador to Kyiv. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 14, 2022

"US to re-establish its embassy in Kyiv after situation turns normal"

Earlier on Thursday, the United States clarified that it would not resume its embassy in Ukraine until the situation turned in the favour of the war-torn country. While speaking to the reporters on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the department was trying to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Ukraine, adding it was only possible after the situation became normal for the US diplomats on the ground. However, when asked about the specific timeframe for the US diplomats to move to their offices in Kyiv, the spokesperson denied sharing further information.

He mentioned that despite the US embassy's absence in the war-torn country, the department has been working significantly to coordinate and consult with Ukrainian partners. "The lack of diplomatic presence on the ground has in no way hampered our ability to coordinate and to consult with our Ukrainian partners," according to Price. Price said the core US embassy team for Ukraine will continue to remain in neighbouring Poland but will monitor conditions in Ukraine to determine the appropriate time to return to Kyiv. Notably, the United States had closed its embassy in February this year, citing the safety and security of its diplomats and staff working in Kyiv.

Image: @ZelenskyyUa/Twitter