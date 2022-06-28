G7 Denounces Russian Missile Attack On Kremenchuk Mall In Ukraine, Terms It 'war Crime'

In a recent development, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders strongly denounced a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Ukraine's Kremenchuk city on Monday, June 27. Following the deadly strike, the G7 leaders issued a joint statement in Germany and also termed the incident a "war crime." According to Ukrainian officials, more than 1,000 people were inside the mall at the time of the attack, with at least 18 people losing their lives and over 60 others injured, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

"We solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk. We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack. Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible will be held to account," the G7 leaders said in the joint statement. They also underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine, and vowed to continue providing financial, humanitarian as well as military assistance to the war-torn country for as long as possible. "We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine," the G7 leaders remarked.

#G7 Leaders Statement: We solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in #Kremenchuk. We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine. #G7GER pic.twitter.com/t4x9EJqzCv — G7 GER (@G7) June 27, 2022

The mall presented 'no threat to the Russian army': Zelenskyy

Following the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the mall presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had "no strategic importance." He accused the Putin administration of thwarting people’s attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so enraged. The attack comes at a time when Russia was launching a full-scale assault on the last Ukrainian strong in eastern Luhansk. “We are working to dismantle the construction so that it is possible to get machinery in there since the metal elements are very heavy and big, and disassembling them by hand is impossible,” said Volodymyr Hychkan, an emergency services official, AP reported.

Tu-22M3 long-range bombers launched missile attack on mall: Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has been accused of increasingly using long-range bombers during the ongoing war with Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers were responsible for firing the missile that targeted the shopping mall and a sports arena in Kremenchuk city. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 125th on Tuesday, June 28.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP