Germany Vows To Help Rebuild Ukraine's Chernihiv Stadium Demolished By Russian Troops

Amidst the raging conflict in Eastern Europe, Germany has stated that it will help in rebuilding a football stadium destroyed by Russian troops in Ukraine's Chernihiv city. Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy, confirmed this in a Facebook post on Thursday. He said that Germany and Dortmund Football Club are ready to help restore the stadium in the city.

"On our part, we join the dialogue of mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko and hope that this great news will be able to support the citizens of Chernihiv," Tkachenko added.

Earlier, on April 11, Republic TV's Shawan Sen, reporting from the incident site, informed that the stadium was targeted on the intervening nights of April 7 and 8 by Russian troops. The visible devastation suggested that it is very unlikely that the ground will be used for football games in the near future. The stadium reportedly belonged to the boyhood club of West Ham United star Andriy Yarmolenko, who plays in the Ukrainian Premier League. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have started rebuilding important infrastructure, starting with a Chernihiv bridge that was demolished by the Russian armed forces.

Russia intends to amass massive number of troops in eastern region: Report

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to amass a huge number of troops in the eastern region. Putin is mulling deploying tens of thousands of soldiers in the Donbass region to assure victory, according to The Times UK. The report further stated that the decision was made as a result of Russian forces' failure to gain control of Ukraine's strategic locations as well as the tremendous bravery displayed by Ukrainian troops.

Russia's investigative committee accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out at least six helicopter attacks at the Klimovo settlement in the Russian region of Bryansk.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using white phosphorus bombs in Zaporizhzhia

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine has accused Russian troops of using white phosphorus bombs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. On Wednesday, the regional military administration spokesperson Ivan Ariefiev confirmed this stating that no casualties were reported, as per the Kyiv Independent.

As per the Geneva Conventions, using such bombs against civilians is strictly prohibited. The Geneva Conventions are a set of four treaties and three protocols that define international legal norms for humanitarian treatment in times of war.

(Image: AP/@sanctuary_field/Twitter)