Ukraine: Republic Reports From Chernihiv's Football Stadium Destroyed In Russian Airstrike

Amidst the ravaging conflict in Europe, which has inflicted massive casualties on the warring Kremlin and Kyiv, a football stadium in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was destroyed in the Russian airstrikes. Republic TV's Shawan Sen reporting from the incident site informed that the stadium was targeted on the intervening nights of April 7 and 8.

The visuals from the stadium depicted debris scattered around the ground while chairs and other equipment were damaged. Reportedly, six to eight missiles were launched on and around the ground. A huge crater was also formed in the middle of the stadium.

The visible devastation suggests that it is very unlikely that the ground will be used for football games in the near future. The stadium reportedly belonged to the boyhood club of West Ham United star Andriy Yarmolenko, who plays in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Ukrainian emergency teams retrieve bodies in Chernihiv

On Saturday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service released a video from the village Lukashivka, in the Chernihiv region, showing a demolished church and the body of a man on the ground.

Emergency Services stated that bodies of civilians had been left by the Russian military. The video also shows a heavily destroyed church which, the local sources believe, has been used temporarily by Russian troops as their base.

During the demining of the church in Lukashivka, the bodies of local residents were found.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FU4GP6B6DO — Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) April 9, 2022

The Emergency Service is conducting a cleaning operation in the territories that have been under the control of the Russian troops following their invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have regained control of Lukashivka and the neighbouring village of Yahidne at the beginning of April and cleared the area of explosives

Meanwhile, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) recently stated that over 4.5 million people have fled the war-struck country ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24. According to the UN agency, Europe is witnessing a massive refugee crisis for the first time since the Second World War. The UNHC said that 90% of refugees are women and children as men aged 18-60 are not permitted to leave the country to join the armed forces.