Greece Blocks Russian Crude Oil Tanker As Part Of EU Sanctions Amid Ukraine War: Reports

Amid the relentless war in Ukraine, the Russian shipping ministry on Tuesday informed that Greek officials seized a crude oil tanker as part of the European Union's (EU) embargoes against Moscow. The Russian-flagged tanker Pegas was intercepted near Karystos in Evia, with 19 crew members on board. "It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said, the Daily Sabah reported. Meanwhile, a coastguard official stated that the vessel has been detained, but not the oil shipment.

On a related note, 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of aiding the invasion have been blacklisted by the EU ever since the onset of the Ukraine war. Furthermore, on April 8, the EU formally adopted its fifth set of sanctions against Russia. In addition to coal, the EU restrictions prohibit importing a variety of other commodities and products from Russia including wood, rubber, cement, fertilisers, and high-end seafood, worth a total of 5.5 billion euros (over Rs 454 crores) every year.

EU's embargoes on Russia

The bloc has also imposed export restrictions on a range of products to Russia, worth a total of 10 billion euros (over Rs 800 crores) per year, including jet fuel, quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery, and transportation equipment, the Daily Sabah reported. Meanwhile, last week, the Greek government declared that no more military equipment would be sent to Ukraine. Addressing a press briefing on April 15, Greek government spokesperson Ioannis Oikonomou stated that Greece would stop sending weapons to the war-torn nation. The official, however, did not say whether Greece had previously sent Stinger man-portable air defence weapons to Ukraine.

EU won't be able to replace Russian oil & gas in the next 5-10 years: Russia

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed that the European Union will not be able to fully replace Russian oil and gas in the next five to 10 years. He also stated that this opinion is echoed by the significant players in the global energy market. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that foreign energy corporations normally do not stop cooperating with Russia voluntarily, and Moscow believes that rationality will prevail in the long run. His statement comes as several countries across the world continue to impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP