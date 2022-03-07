Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing on Monday over the ongoing conflict between the two countries. However, Russia chose to skip the hearing and the empty chairs on its side were enough to make known the deteriorating situation along the Eastern European border. The delegations of both countries have also held two rounds of peace negotiations so far but the war continues to escalate and reached its twelfth day on Monday.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the last 10 days. It claimed that millions more people will be forced to evacuate the war-ravaged country in the next few days if the "senseless conflict" does not end soon. Notably, the world's top court is holding the public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures presented by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

ICJ expresses concerns over Russia's absence

International Court of Justice president Joan Donoghue expressed regret over Russia's absence from the proceedings. She stated that the Registrar sent certified copies of the application and request for the indication of temporary measures to the Russian Federation's government shortly after they were filed. According to the ICJ president, the Registrar also informed the United Nations Secretary-General. "According to Article 74 Paragraph 1 of the rules of court, a request for the indication of provisional measures shall have priority over all other cases. Paragraph 2 of the same provision states that the court shall proceed to a decision on a request as a matter of urgency," Donoghue remarked.

Earlier, Ukraine approached the United Nation's court, seeking to order Russia to immediately halt military operations initiated on February 24 in Donbass region which subsequently extended across the country. The court is expected to make a ruling on the request within a few days, though it is unclear whether Russia will comply with any orders issued by the court. However, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has justified Russia's military intervention citing Ukraine's purported genocide of Russian-speaking people in its eastern area of Donbass.

Genocide Convention of 1948

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine invoked the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, or the genocide convention, in its appeal to the ICJ. This convention has been signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Article IX of the Genocide Convention empowers the world's highest court to resolve disputes between Contracting Parties concerning the interpretation, application, or implementation of the Convention.

