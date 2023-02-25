In Turkey, Journalists Face Detention, Probes For Reporting On Deadly Earthquakes

When the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on February 6, freelance journalist Mir Ali Koçer had two options to choose from- either take cover or head to the epicentre to cover survival stories. Weeks after picking the latter option, Koçer now faces investigation and a potential three-year prison sentence for allegedly propagating "fake news," according to the BBC.

The outlet reported that Koçer is one of at least four media persons who are under investigation for their coverage of the earthquake. However, press freedom groups say that the number is higher, and dozens of others have been harassed and detained for reporting on the calamity.

In Koçer's case, things took a turn for the worse on the night of the earthquake, when his pet dogs began barking loudly moments before the disaster struck. "I felt I was shaking. I felt the house shaking, I felt the TV shaking," he said. Soon after, the journalist headed to Gaziantep, the city that endured the wrath of the quake. "When holding the microphone, behind the camera or in front of the camera, I could not hold back my tears," he recounted.

Koçer narrates what led to an investigation against him

As he interviewed survivors and shared their ordeal on social media, he found out that some had received no essential aid for days. While Koçer was documenting things behind the cameras, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the very front, warning that those, who he called "provocateurs," spreading misinformation and creating "social chaos" will face prosecution.

Koçer recalled that when he was reporting from the ground, the police dropped a note at his residence, informing him to head to the police station. When he arrived at the station, he was told that he was being probed over the disinformation law. He then faced countless questions and allegations of spreading incorrect information.

"I did not share information without thorough research and analysis," he said while narrating his ordeal. Along with Koçer, Istanbul-based journalists Merdan Yanardağ and Enver Aysever are also under investigation. On Tuesday, the Turkish police addressed the matter and said that it had detained 134 people over "provocative posts," as well as arrested 25 of them.