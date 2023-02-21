Last Updated:

In Pics: New 6.4 Quake Hits Turkey, Syria Leaving Three Dead And Hundreds Injured

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake on Feb 6.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
1/10
Image: AP

A soldier carries a man after being injured in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on February 20, 2023. A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
2/10
Image: AP

A boy is taken to an ambulance after being injured. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria. 

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
3/10
Image: AP

A man receives medical assistance after being injured. Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the February 6 7.8 earthquake.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
4/10
Image: AP

Rescue team members search for people in a destroyed building. The quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
5/10
Image: AP

A man gets medical assistance after being injured. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
6/10
Image: AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey on Monday.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
7/10
Image: AP

A shot of the ravaged landscape from the plane of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he boarded a plane at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
8/10
Image: AP

The Febraury 6 quake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkey. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
9/10
Image: AP

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, reported more than 130 injuries.

February 20 Turkey Earthquake
10/10
Image: AP

A general view of damage following the deadly earthquake, as US Secretary of State Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu take a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay.

