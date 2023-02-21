In Pics: New 6.4 Quake Hits Turkey, Syria Leaving Three Dead And Hundreds Injured

Quick links:
A soldier carries a man after being injured in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on February 20, 2023. A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200.
A boy is taken to an ambulance after being injured. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria.
A man receives medical assistance after being injured. Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the February 6 7.8 earthquake.
Rescue team members search for people in a destroyed building. The quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.
A man gets medical assistance after being injured. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey on Monday.
A shot of the ravaged landscape from the plane of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he boarded a plane at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday.
The Febraury 6 quake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkey. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.
Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, reported more than 130 injuries.