Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the flag of the European Union (EU) was installed in the Ukrainian Parliament - Verkhovna Rada. The ceremony took place on Friday after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen virtually addressed the Ukrainian Parliament.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, termed the development as a "historic moment". "A historic moment! The flag of the European Union now in the Ukrainian Parliament. It was my dream. It came true. And I will add: the Verkhovna Rada deserves the EU flag both in color and in meaning [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

Moving to tears - the EU flag is been brought to the plenary hall of @ua_parliament. To stay. pic.twitter.com/qkZxfwjF7O — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) July 1, 2022

During her address, EU chief Von der Leyen asserted that Europe will make all possible efforts to help Ukraine win the war. She went on to say that European leaders will not rest until Ukraine prevail. "Vladimir Putin's army is still killing your brothers and sisters. They continue occupying your land, stealing your grain and bombing your cities. You are fighting back bravely. And Europe will stand up with Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not rest until you prevail," she remarked, as per the European Commission website.

A historic moment! The flag of the European Union now in the Ukrainian Parliament 🇪🇺🇺🇦 It was my dream 💙💛 It came true. And I will add: the Verkhovna Rada deserves the EU flag both in color and in meaning pic.twitter.com/pQi6D1558u — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) July 1, 2022

EU chief Von der Leyen heaps praise on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Further, the EU chief also hailed Ukrainian Armed Forces for making the ultimate sacrifices to defend their soil as well as their countrymen. "This is a courageous generation, on the march towards their vision. Their vision of a free Ukraine that is part of a democratic Europe. I have them clearly in my mind as I speak to you today. You have kept your state and your democracy up and running against all odds," Von der Leyen stated. Hailing the war-torn nation, she further stated that Ukraine now has a distinct European vision and is a candidate to join the EU, something which was almost unthinkable about five months ago.

EU vows to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine has been designated with the candidacy status to join the 27-member bloc. The war-torn country had applied for the membership just days after Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Meanwhile, the European Union has also vowed to continue providing military assistance to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

