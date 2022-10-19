In War Against Russia, A Ukrainian Sniper Finds Love On The Frontlines

Sometimes, love and harmony can bloom in times of great torment, and a Ukrainian couple is a testament to it. Emerald Evgeniya, a Ukrainian sniper who found love amid the Russian invasion of her homeland, recently tied the knot with a fellow soldier she met during the war. The 31-year-old, who is known as Ukraine’s ‘Joan of Arc’, married Evgeniy Stipanyuk at a ceremony held in a forest in Kharkiv, the New York Post reported.

The couple did not pick a random wedding date to exchange vows. They chose October 14, the day Ukraine commemorates Defenders Day to pay homage to the Ukrainian armed forces. The cherry on top was that the couple’s wedding date also coincided with Stipanyuk’s birthday.

The duo met at the frontlines and gradually fell in love as the war between Ukraine and Russia raged on. They got engaged in August and finally got married in an October ceremony which was officiated by a military commander. Sharing snippets of her wedding on Instagram, the bride wrote: "Today, I officially became the wife of the military. It happened on the frontline, and the general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted the ceremony.”

"I couldn't imagine a more perfect wedding! I also congratulate my beloved, because today is his birthday. Now he will definitely never forget his wedding date" she quipped. Before the Russia-Ukraine war commenced, Evgeniya worked in the jewellery industry. However, she joined the Safari special forces regiment of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Netizens bless new couple

Images shared by the Ukrainian sniper on Instagram feature her in the midst of a forest, wearing a low-cut white wedding dress and veil. With her hair swept back into a sleek bun, Evgeniya is seen with her partner, who is dressed in a military uniform. The images have garnered over 30,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. Reacting to the glimpses of the wedding, one Ukrainian user wrote in the native language: "All of Ukraine is yours. pride in such Ukrainians." Another user added, "Let God protect you and give you happiness! Let it be the best way to end this curse of war and all turn to a peaceful life! Doooo happy for you! I pray!"

The wedding of the Ukrainian soldier duo comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of conclusion. Despite the growing aggression between the two countries, tales of love have continued to instil hope among distressed civilians. Recently, a Ukrainian woman who had escaped to the United Kingdom during the war, drove all the way from London to Kyiv to reunite with her boyfriend, who was forced to stay back in Ukraine along with thousands of men to help the Ukrainian troops.