India Again Abstains From UNHRC Vote On Ukraine Crisis; Suggests Reinitiating Talks

India has yet again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution over the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine. The resolution was seeking immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and India, along with 12 other nations, declined to vote against the proposal. Other nations which abstained from voting include - Armenia, Bolivia, Cameroon, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Sudan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela. Notably, the Geneva-based Council closed its 34th special session after adopting the resolution on Thursday. The Council that reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of military aggression in Ukraine was adopted by a vote of 33 in favour.

India’s statement at the Special Session of the Human Rights Council on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IZlCRiCl0c — Amb. Indramani Pandey, IFS (@IndraManiPR) May 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that this was not the first time when New Delhi has abstained from procedural votes and draft resolutions in the UN Security Council. The country maintained its stance during the vote in the General Assembly and the UNHRC that lamented Moscow's aggression against Kyiv. Meanwhile, noting India's stand, Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, stated during the session that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent.

"We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. We have constantly called for an immediate cessation of violence and an urgent end to hostilities,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi has reiterated this in his interactions with global leaders, including the leaderships of Russia and Ukraine.

“India continues to believe that pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out," he added.

Major developments happened at the UNHRC

Furthermore, during the discussion, the Council urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide representatives of international human rights and humanitarian institutions, including UN-specialised agencies with unhindered, and unrestricted access to persons who have been transferred from conflict-affected areas of Ukraine. During the discussion prior to the adoption of the resolution, speakers also raised the importance of ensuring accountability for all violations and abuses committed in Ukraine. Taking note of the recent attacks on journalists, who were documenting Russia's crimes against international law, the UN body stressed that the safety of journalists and media workers was paramount and warned Moscow of initiating an investigation into the matter.

Image: ANI/AP