Russia attacks Ukraine | India Holds High-level Meetings On Russia-Ukraine War, Contingency Plans Put In Place

India has been holding high-level meetings in the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis & contingency plans are being put into work.

In a major development from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, India has been holding high-level meetings in the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the crisis and contingency plans are being put into operation as a part of India's bid for supporting the war-hit country. Further extending its support to Ukraine, India has provided airspace closure followed by activation of alternative evacuation routes.

In its second statement after Russian troops started military attacks on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to the Indian embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. "Our embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully", it said. 

Along with that, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in the country and further requested them to remain calm and avoid travelling to Kyiv. In its written statement, the embassy while terming the present situation in Ukraine "highly uncertain" said, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from Western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the Western bordering countries."

The situation will spiral into a major crisis: India on Ukraine-Russia war

Speaking on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, India continues to maintain its stance and expressed deep concerns over the developments. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Thursday morning stated that the hostility will soon spiral into a major crisis if not checked and will severely destabilize the whole region. 

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region," he said. 

Further calling for an immediate de-escalation and retreating from any further actions, he called upon all concerned parties to exert greater effort to bridge the divergent interests and protect the security interests. Tirumurti also informed that India is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including students residing in different parts of Ukraine.

