Italy's PM Avers Only Ukraine Will Decide Terms Of Peace To Accept To De-escalate The War

Mario Draghi, Italy's prime minister on May 19 indicated that only Ukraine will decide what terms of peace to accept to de-escalate the ongoing war. According to him, the world must reach a truce as quickly as possible to prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening for negotiations to resume.

"Italy will move together with its European partners and allies to all possible forms of mediation. But Ukraine will decide which world to accept, no one else. Peace, without Ukraine would be unacceptable," Draghi said during a speech in the Italian Senate.

Further, the Italian Prime Minister, has urged for an immediate truce in Ukraine so that genuine negotiations to end the war may begin, and has stated that Italy will continue to support Ukraine, without ruling out the possibility of arms supplies. Draghi, who has been harshly critical of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, said it was essential to sustain economic sanctions "because we have to bring Moscow to the negotiating table."

He did not, however, rule out the possibility of more arms shipments. Italy has passed three decrees permitting arms exports so far, but the government has not stated what weapons were delivered. "Italy will continue to support the Ukraine government in its efforts to repeal the Russian invasion. We will do so in close coordination with our European partners," he added.

According to opinion polls, there is minimal public support in Italy for providing military help to Ukraine. The prime minister stated that Italy would do all possible to encourage a negotiated end to the conflict, but that any agreement must have Ukraine's complete support in order to be durable.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Moscow announced on May 19 that Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Russian-controlled Mariupol, securing a crucial victory in the country's south. Moscow claims to be conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its ally. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and ballistic missiles are being used by Russian soldiers to attack and destroy major infrastructure sites, as well as significant shelling of civilian areas in Ukrainian cities and villages.

Image: AP