Joe Biden To Host Sweden, Finland Leaders At White House On May 19 Amid NATO Bids

US President Joe Biden is expected to host the Swedish PM and Finland President at the White House on May 19. Biden will welcome Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House after both countries officially submitted their applications for NATO membership. The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications and the worrisome security situation in Europe amid the raging Russian war in Ukraine. The state heads will also deliberate on strengthening "our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The meeting will take place as Helinski and Stockholm formally submitted their bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) today (May 18). Secondly, Biden will embark on a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan to discuss a myriad of issues ranging from Chinese threats to the Indo-Pacific as well as the rapid expansion of North Korea's missile tests, which have posed imminent nuclear warfare dangers.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg have expressed "strong support" for Sweden and Finland's decision and "welcomed" them to the bloc with "open arms." Both Finland and Sweden already meet three key requirements to be members, including a commitment to resolve conflicts peacefully. The application will now be weighed by the 30 members, following which only a unanimous decision leads to their acceptance.

Sweden, Finland apply for NATO despite opposition from Turkey, Russia

Surprisingly, NATO member Turkey and a diplomatic partner of the US and Russia as well opposed the joining of Sweden and Finland's accession to the intergovernmental military bloc. However, speaking in Berlin, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that they are fraught as Helinski and Stockholm have earlier restricted defence sales to Ankara. NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg tried to downplay the situation saying that Turkey "does not intend to block" the membership but instead wants to address the ringing concerns.

Turkey's sudden retaliation shook Washington and Brussels' long-term concern that the NATO members could use the "admission process to wring concessions from allies", thus, complicating the ascension process. Meanwhile, Russia on several occasions has warned against the membership. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week stated that the inclusion of Finland and Sweden on the bloc solely does not pose a threat, however, an "expansion of military infrastructure by NATO into this territory will certainly cause our response," which could be deploying nuclear weapons along the Russia-Finland border.

(Image: AP)