Josep Borrell Stresses EU Nations Need To Increase Coordination In Defence Capabilities

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell stressed that the EU needs to remove the shortcomings in their security and have closer coordination in the defence matters following Russian offensive in Ukraine. He made the remarks at the special session of the European Council in Brussels on May 31. Borrell said that the members of the European Union need to increase funds for defence capabilities in a "coordinated way," Ukrinform reported.

Josep Borrell highlighted that the process involved in the coordination of all EU countries for defence expenditure will not be easy and will require "good political skills" as the military capabilities are the "basis of any sovereign state." Borrell explained that an increase in finance for defence by each country compared to the present level would be "a waste of money," as per the Ukrinform report. He said that increasing the money for defence capabilities by each country does not help in removing the shortcoming in European defence and does not rectify the difficulties that are faced by the bloc.

In his remarks at the special session of the European Council, Borrell stressed that they have "learned" from the war between Russia and Ukraine that they need to be a military force and not just trade and have a rule of law. He said that the member states have established European Defence Agency to support its member states in bolstering defence capabilities through European coordination, as per the news report. Josep Borrell said that the decision to combine member states to address difficulties in the defence industry and military construction aims to bolster the EU's position in the world.

EU nations agree to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports

Meanwhile, the European Council President Charles Michel announced that the EU members agreed on a fresh sanctions package that covers more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports into the bloc. The EU Council President Michel tweeted, "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war." In another tweet, Michel said that the sanctions package includes removing the Sberbank from the SWIFT, banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters and sanctioning people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

