Amid the ongoing devasting war between Moscow and Kyiv, Kazakhstan's Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister stated that the country is set to terminate the contract with a Russian company that rented a ship which illegally exported Ukrainian grain. According to reports, the Russian ship "Zhybek Zholy" has been detained in Turkey for breaching international law. "If the vessel conducts activities that do not comply with legal norms adopted in Kazakhstan and international law, of course, this contract will be terminated and the vessel will be recalled," Kairbek Uskenbayev told Radio Azattyk.

According to Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, the Turkish customs authorities detained the Russian ship with the "looted" Ukrainian grain on July 3. He further stated that the ship entered the port of Karas in Turkey through the Berdyansk port city in Ukraine. He further said that the Ukrainian side is cooperating with the customs authorities of Turkey to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, Andriy Klymenko, the head of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Strategic Research Institute, claimed that the ship was carrying at least 7,000 tonnes of looted Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing around 400,000 tonnes of grain

According to reports, the ship was loaded with wheat which it took from Berdyansk city which is under Russian control. The Russian Armed Forces have captured parts of the territory in the east and south of Ukraine, blocking Ukrainian ports and making it impossible to export wheat and other crops.

The Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of stealing at least 400,000 tonnes of grain from the occupied territories in the country. However, Russia has outrightly rejected all accusations of illegal export of grain.

At least 22 million tonnes of grain blocked at Ukrainian ports: Zelenskyy

Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that as many as 22 million tonnes of grain are still blocked at the country's ports. He stated that the country is holding discussions with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) in order to acquire guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskyy made these remarks while holding a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Kyiv on Monday, July 4. The embattled Ukrainian President also claimed that exports were increasing on a daily basis, despite challenging circumstances.

(Image: @PrimeMinisterEn/Twitter/AP)