Kim Jong-un's Sister Says Ukraine Suffering From 'megalomania' For Wanting Russia's Defeat

North Korean Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong has accused Ukraine of being driven by "megalomania" and thinking that it can attain victory over Russia in the year-old war. Jong also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "gambling" with the lives of his fellow countrymen by pursuing nuclear weapons.

Her sharp remarks come after she was made aware of a petition that is shared on the Ukrainian President's website. It calls for US nuclear weapons to be stationed on Ukraine's territory, or for Ukraine to be made a state that has its own nuclear arsenal. Posted on March 30, the petition has been able to only garner about 700 out of 25,000 signatures as of April 1. Kim Yo Jong has labelled the online petition "a product of the Zelenskyy authorities' sinister political plot."

"The Ukrainian authorities, seized with the incurable megalomania that [they] can defeat Russia, are incurring a nuclear disaster threatening their existence," she said, according to North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). "Zelenskyy's talk about introducing US nuclear weapons and developing their own is a manifestation of his very dangerous political ambition to prolong his remaining days at any cost by gambling with the destiny of his country and people," she added.

Kim Yo Jong tells Ukraine to give up its 'nuclear daydream'

Furthermore, Jong said that Ukraine can never be Russia's rival, as they "always look up at their master and chant prayers of begging and solicitation." "If they are focused on nuclear daydream as now, they will be a more vivid target in Russia's nuclear sighting," she concluded. This isn't the first time that the sister of the North Korean leader has voiced support for Russia. Previously, she said that Pyongyang would always "stand in the same trench, together with the army and the people of Russia."

Meanwhile, the petition on Zelenskyy's website remains open for all, allowing any Ukrainian citizen to sign it. It requires a total of 25,000 signatures within a span of 90 days. Once it reaches the limit, the president is likely to offer an official stance on it. Zelenskyy has been quite open about his pursuit for nuclear weapons, especially when he said at the Munich Security Conference in February last year that the country's nuclear weapons state must be restored.