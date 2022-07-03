Kremlin Asserts Ukraine Has To Accept All Of Russia's Demands Once Negotiations Resume

As the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated in Eastern Europe, the Kremlin had stated that Ukraine will have to understand and agree to all conditions of Russia once negotiations resume. Speaking to the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the demand for initiatives to pacify the situation in Ukraine has decreased but that common sense will prevail sooner or later.

"We have no doubt that common sense will prevail in the course of time. Ukraine needs to sit down at the negotiation table. And just fix the document that has already been agreed in many respects," he told Russia 1 TV channel, the TASS news agency reported.

The Kremlin spokesperson further alleged that the West is currently betting on a continuation of the war because the United States has been forbidding Ukraine from discussing or even considering about peace. "Now is the moment when Western countries are betting on the continuation of the war. This means that the moment continues when Western countries, under the leadership of Washington, do not allow Ukrainians to think or talk about peace," he remarked.

European leaders often lack strength to act solely: Kremlin

According to Peskov, European leaders often lack the strength to act solely in the interests of their nations and that makes them follow the collective West. "European leaders, they still have their own countries with their own interests. And they actually can have varying points of view. We see this very well," he told the Russian media.

Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace talks since the onset of war in late February, but they could not achieve desired results.

Putin vows to implement goals of 'special military operation' in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian President claimed that the goals of the military operation in Ukraine will definitely be implemented. He further stated that the objectives of this operation are "noble and very clear". Putin stated that the primary purpose is to help the people of the Donbass region, whose independence has already been recognised by the Russian Federation.

Further, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only be possible after the resumption of the negotiation process as a whole.

Image: AP