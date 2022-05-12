Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the mayor of Kyiv has raised concerns about the possibility of Russia using a tactical nuclear weapon. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated he had no doubt that Ukraine's capital still remains the invaders' "main target." He also cautioned residents who are returning back to the country and said, "We can't give you a guarantee as long as the war continues," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister stated that the country has offered to free Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the evacuation of injured Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol. She further informed that no agreement has been reached yet, and that negotiations on the proposal are still in process. In his address on May 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated the wounded and the medics will be evacuated in the next round of evacuation at the plant. He said that the initial part of the evacuation mission was carried out with the assistance of teams from the International Red Cross and the United Nations.

Zelenskyy says possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia can't be ruled out

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't rule out the possible use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation. In an interview with the Australian TV channel Nine Network, he outlined that Russians have already demonstrated their recklessness at nuclear power plants in Ukraine, so it can't be stated that "Russia will definitely not use nuclear weapons," Ukrainian Pravda reported. Meanwhile, Russia has often stated that it has no such plans of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its day 78th on Thursday. According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops launched at least 26 missile strikes on civilian buildings in Luhansk Oblast. Meanwhile, in its latest operational update, Ukraine Armed Forces claimed that at least 26,650 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since the war began. In addition, it also stated that Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 1,195 Russian tanks so far.

Image: AP