As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with Russian troops relentlessly attacking the ex-soviet state, the situation is every day taking a new direction. Reports have emerged that Lithuania is preparing to veto the European Commission's decision to unrestricted transit of Russian goods through the EU. Currently, the European Commission is preparing a document allowing the transportation of sub-sanctioned Russian goods to Kaliningrad. With this development, Kremlin will be allowed to transport sanctioned goods "from Russia to Russia" through the territory of the European Union. The Head of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, announced that Vilnius will not compromise on compliance with sanctions and that rail transit will not resume in the Kaliningrad region.

Notably, Lithuanian Railways on Saturday stopped practising transit of a number of Russian goods sanctioned by the European Union. The former head of European diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, stated that the EU does not block Kaliningrad’s connection with Russia but, wants to avoid the circumvention of sanctions, reported ca.topnews.media, citing a report released on Telegram.

Putin deliberately blocking shipment of food grain to end sanctions: US

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately blocking food grains from being shipped from Ukrainian ports to end sanctions on Russia. The US Department of States has accused Kremlin leaders of blocking the way by using their propaganda machines to deflect or distort responsibility. The US department has stated that by doing this, Putin hopes it'll get the world to give in to him and end the sanctions. "In other words, quite simply put, it’s blackmail," it noted. It is important to mention here that main ports in the war-hit Ukraine have been blocked since the onset of the conflict. Since then, Ukraine has been sending grains to the whole world by alternate routes.

Ever since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of neighboring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated, resulting in massive destruction, and more and more fatalities in the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, on the 124th day of the conflict, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that its forces have killed around 35,000 Russian troops in Ukraine and also destroyed several tanks, airplanes, and fighter aircraft among other things.

