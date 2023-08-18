Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that the Eastern European nation is willing to use nuclear weapons provided by its ally Russia in the face of “foreign aggression”. Tensions begin simmering in Eastern Europe after Russia decided to deploy tactical weapons to Belarus, earlier this year.

This is not the first time, the draconian leader who is known as the last dictator of Europe shared his ambitions to use these weapons. In June this year, he hinted that Belarus ‘won’t hesitate to use’ the tactical weapons given by Russia in case of threat to its security.

“We didn’t bring nuclear weapons here in order to scare someone,” Lukashenko avered in an interview with Belarusian news outlet Belta News. “Yes, nuclear weapons represent a strong deterring factor. But these are tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones. This is why we will use them immediately once aggression is launched against us,” he added.

In the interview, the Belarusian President insisted that his country “would never start the war”. However, he warned the neighbouring NATO countries like Poland, Lithuania and Latvia that Belarus would “immediately respond with everything (they have),” including nuclear weapons, Belta reported. “There can be only one threat: aggression against our country. If aggression against our country is launched from the side of Poland, Lithuania, or Latvia, we will immediately respond with everything we have. You see we have something. And the strike will be unacceptable,” he said.

‘Leave us alone’: Lukashenko warns Ukraine

In the interview conducted on Thursday, the Belarusian leader insisted Belarus will not be involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war unless Ukraine attempts to cross the “red line” and attempts to infiltrate the Belarusian border. Lukashenko warned that Belarus will respond with something more than nuclear weapons and urged the West to leave the country alone. “

"Not only the nuclear weapons [will be used] against Ukraine if it commits aggression against us. We have something else in addition to nuclear weapons. And we will not warn you that we will deliver a strike on decision-making centres once you cross the red line," he said. “It will be done without a warning. This is why leave us alone. We leave you alone and you should leave us alone. I mean Ukraine least of all. I mean primarily those crazies in the West, who are already making preparations,” he added.

Ever since Russia reportedly delivered its first set of nuclear warheads to Belarus, there have been brewing tensions between the autocratic country and the neighbouring NATO nations.

On Wednesday, Lithuania announced that it would temporarily suspend operations at two of its six border checkpoints with Belarus. The decision was taken due to the growing operation of Russia’s Wagner forces in the border areas. Citing similar concerns, Poland announced that it would move 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus. Hence, Lukshenko’s warning can be considered provocative by NATO countries.