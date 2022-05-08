Mark Hamill Supports President Zelenskyy Amid War As Latter Sports 'Star Wars' T-shirt

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for months now and the entire world has been praying for the conflict to end soon. Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homeland to stay safe while the Russian troops' attacks are escalating with every passing day. Many companies and celebrities are coming forward to aid the Ukrainian refugees, seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Amid the deepening crisis, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie also paid a visit to Ukraine's Lviv and talked to the citizens of the country. While the crisis is still continuing, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill recently spotted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's love for the movie and sent him his support.

A picture of Zelenskyy sporting a green coloured tee with a Star Wars reference is going viral on social media. In the t-shirt, the Ukrainian President could be seen wearing an olive green t-shirt, which had a picture of one of the ships from the sci-fi film. The viral social media post caught the attention of Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the film series. The actor reacted to the post with a drawing of a lightsaber, a Star Wars sword, painted in blue and yellow to show his support to the East European country. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, "The Force is STRONG with Zelenskyy." Take a look at the tweet below.

The viral social media post claimed Ukraine President Zelenskyy sported the t-shirt on May 4, which is considered Star Wars Day. The day is observed as Star Wars Day to celebrate the film franchise by founder and former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas. The celebration of the day began in 1977 soon after the beginning of the franchise.

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine amid the war

Angelina Jolie recently visited Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. She was spotted in Lviv, a city in Ukraine, earlier this month, and pictures of her in the city went viral on social media. While she talked to the citizens of the country and also interacted with children, the actor was rushed to a bomb shelter in the country during her visit amid the Russian invasion, and the video has been going viral.

Angelina Jolie had to go in a bomb shelter 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PsWUEHLGTn — meri (@smolmscuddles) April 30, 2022

Image: Twitter/@jtp802/AP