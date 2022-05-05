Angelina Jolie Narrates Her Shocking Experience In Lviv Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie often takes to social media to spread awareness and stand up for causes she believes in and had recently been showing her solidarity with Ukrainians and all those impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion. As the actor recently visited Lviv, she shared a shocking story about a little girl who was playing with a piece of shrapnel from a bomb without realizing what it was. She even shed light on how the war was harming the children going beyond physical injury to the emotional and mental manifestations of trauma.

Angelina Jolie opens up about her Lviv visit amid Russia Ukraine war

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her visit to Lviv, Ukraine. While sharing an instance from her visit, she mentioned how she was shown a special stone found by a little girl who didn't realize the stone she was playing with was in fact a piece of shrapnel from a bomb. Stating further, she revealed that many of the children she met from the Kramatorsk train station bombing had pieces of shrapnel while stating the dangerous impact of the same on children's bodies.

The caption read, "While I was in Lviv a few days ago, I was shown a “special stone” found by a little girl. The little girl who found it didn't realize the stone she was playing with was in fact a piece of shrapnel from a bomb. Sitting in the palm of your hand, it’s jagged and heavier than you would expect. Its shine and unusual nature must have caught the child’s eye. When a bomb or shell explodes, sharp fragments of heavy metal tear into the bodies of those near the point of impact. Many of the children I met from the Kramatorsk train station bombing had pieces of shrapnel recently removed - a difficult and painful process. Fragments close to vital organs were too dangerous to remove, and remained inside some of the children’s bodies. There is no sense to be made from such harm to children, that goes beyond physical injury to the emotional and mental manifestations of trauma. The fight to end a war, like the one being suffered in Ukraine, is a race to limit the number of casualties killed, injured, displaced and traumatized every day." (sic)

Angelina Jolie in Yemen

Before her trip to Ukraine, Jolie made her way to Yemen to interact with those who had been displaced due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She lent her support to 'desperately need peace' as she took to her social media account to share glimpses from her trip. She captioned the post, "As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace."

Image: AP