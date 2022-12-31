Far away from the battlefield, Ukraine and Russia are set to lock horns on the ramp at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on January 14 next year. According to the New York Post, Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko and Miss Russia Anna Linnikova recently unveiled their flamboyant attires for the National Costume contest ahead of competing for the bejeweled crown.

For the contest, Apanasenko opted for a long flowy jumpsuit with elaborate wings and gold headgear to portray the Warrior of Light look, which “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” according to her caption on Instagram. “Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us,” she wrote, adding that the costume “carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor.” On the other hand, Russia’s Linnikova chose a dark red velvet gown and pearled dress to represent the Crown of the Russian Empire.

The symbolism behind Apanasenko’s costume

Lesia Patoka, who designed Apanasenko’s costume, said that it intended to “show the world that Ukraine is strong, brave, unbreakable. We are ready to fight for our freedom because we know its price.” The attire took four months to make and was constructed using candlelight due to electricity shortage in the war-torn nation.

The jumpsuit “symbolizes armor and wraps Viktoria like a second skin,” and the headpiece has "sharp rays symbolizing not only the light but the struggle of Ukraine today,” according to Patoka. “We want to show the high skill level of Ukrainians. We can sew as good as Hollywood does,” she added.

Each year in the pageant, contestants from all around the world drape themselves in attires that represent their nationality and culture. Earlier in 2015, Miss Thailand participated in the pageant’s costume contest with a motorized rickshaw design to represent the vehicle’s popularity in her nation. In the same contest, Miss Canada dressed up as the Stanley Cup and completed her look with hockey sticks.