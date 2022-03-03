There have been several key developments so far as the war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified and reached its eighth day on Thursday. Russia had launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after recognising the independence of separatist regions -- Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The Russian Defence Ministry stated that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its personnel. The varying casualty figures by Russia and Ukraine came at a time when both sides' troops are engaged in severe fighting in major Ukrainian cities.

Russia-Ukraine second round of peace talks set to be held today

As per a top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a delegation from Ukraine is on its way to Belarus for the second round of peace talks that is scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Vladimir Medinsky, the chairman of the Russian delegation, indicated that the Ukrainian delegation had already departed from Kyiv. According to him, the two parties decided to hold the talks in Belarus' Brest area, which borders Poland. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Wednesday that Kyiv is ready for the second round of peace negotiations with Russia. However, he also stressed that Ukraine is not ready to adopt ultimatums.

Russian forces capture Ukraine's Kherson city

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces occupied the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday. This comes after Russian troops encircled the city and engaged the Ukrainians in a ground fight for several hours. According to reports, Kherson is the first major Ukrainian city to come into Russia's control since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Kherson is strategically important because it connects the Crimean Peninsula to the rest of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian forces have continued their attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, for the third day in a row.

UNGA passes resolution seeking Russia to stop attack on Ukraine

After hearing 120 speeches, the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on the resolution titled "aggression against Ukraine" on Wednesday. India and China abstained from voting on the UNGA resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for its halt. At the UNGA, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, and 30 other countries abstained from voting against Russia. The resolution received 141 votes in favour, 5 votes against, and 35 abstentions. The UNGA unanimously condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a rare standing ovation occurred when the results were projected onto the chamber's screen.

PM Modi to participate in QUAD leaders' meet as war between Russia-Ukraine intensifies

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a QUAD leaders' meeting on Thursday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss the key developments in the Indo-Pacific area. While the meeting is anticipated to remain focused on the Indo-Pacific region's positive agenda, the violence in Ukraine and Russian aggression may also be taken up.

France shows solidarity with Ukraine as 'Europe' metro station renamed 'Europe-Ukraine'

The 'Europe' metro station in Paris has been renamed 'Europe-Ukraine' as the world continues to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine. Video emerged on social media showing people changing the name of the metro station themselves. Meanwhile, the Statue of Liberty in Colmar, France was also decked with the Ukrainian flag. French President Emmanuel Macron supported Ukraine and criticised the Russian government's lies to justify a war in Ukraine. Macron also stated that he will keep in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin and try to convince for a ceasefire.

