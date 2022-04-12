'Operation Oscar' Launched To Identify Criminal Assets Owned By EU-sanctioned Individuals

The Europol along with EU Member States, Eurojust and Frontex has jointly launched Operation Oscar. This is to support financial investigations by EU Member States targeting criminal assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned due to Russian military offensive against Ukraine. Europol will review all the information gathered under the operation Oscar to identify international links, criminal groups, suspects and criminal trends. Operation Oscar is aimed at supporting criminal investigations carried out by EU Member States with regards to the circumvention of EU-imposed trade and economic sanctions against Russia.

Europol will be providing analytical support to investigations, operational coordination, forensics, technical expertise and financial support to the authorities. According to the statement released by Europol, the EU agency will work for exchange of information and intelligence as well as provide operational support in financial investigations targeting criminal assets and circumvention of the EU economic sanctions. As per the statement, Eurojust will provide legal assistance and strengthen cooperation between national investigating and judicial authorities. In addition, Eurojust will work for exchange of strategic and operational information. Frontex will work by strengthening the scrutiny of the people who have been sanctioned and are entering into EU countries.

EU Council imposes fifth package of sanctions against Russia

It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russia initiated its military offensive against Ukraine, EU nations have retaliated by imposing sanctions against Russia. According to the EU, the sanctions have been aimed to put pressure upon Kremlin until, the ongoing war is halted. European Union Council on April 8 imposed the fifth round of sanctions in response to Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine. The new sanctions include the prohibition to purchase and import coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU. A ban has been announced on providing access for vessles registered under Russian and Belarusian flag to EU ports. Furthermore, Russian and Belarusian road transport no longer have permit to transport goods by road within the EU, including in transit. However, exemptions have been granted for pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products. EU Council has also announced a ban on exports to target jet fuel and other goods like advanced semi-conductors, software, high-end electronics, quantum computers.

Image: AP